Oxnard, CA | Shooting
DATE: August 16, 2021 10:03 P.M. LOCATION: Cooper Road & McKinley Ave. On August 16, 2021 at approximately 10:03 P.M. Oxnard police officers were dispatched to the area of Cooper Road and McKinley Ave. regarding a shooting victim. When officers arrived they located the victim, an 18-year-old Oxnard resident, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper extremities. He was transported to Ventura County Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.www.citizensjournal.us
