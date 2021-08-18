Cancel
Public Health

TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current federal requirement that Americans wear masks on public transportation will remain in effect until at least early next year, the Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday. “TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022,” the agency said in a statement to CBS News. “The purpose of TSA’s...

Comments / 1

