Flash Flood Warning issued for Millard by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 19:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Millard FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MILLARD COUNTY At 749 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Black Rock. This includes the following streams and drainages Corn Creek, Cove Creek and Beaver River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
