Millard County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Millard by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 19:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Millard FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MILLARD COUNTY At 749 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Black Rock. This includes the following streams and drainages Corn Creek, Cove Creek and Beaver River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Baldwin and northwestern Escambia Counties through 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Atmore to 9 miles northeast of Robertsdale. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay Minette, Robertsdale, Loxley, Stapleton and Silverhill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Northwestern Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer and Camden. In Pennsylvania, Eastern Montgomery, Eastern Chester, Philadelphia, Lower Bucks and Delaware. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Indian River County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Indian River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Indian River The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 621 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fellsmere and Pointe West. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Burt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burt; Cuming; Dodge; Thurston; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR WESTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 645 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whiting to 4 miles northwest of Tekamah to 8 miles southeast of Uehling, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onawa and Whiting. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yancey County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Yancey A THUNDERSTORM WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL WILL IMPACT CENTRAL YANCEY COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 400 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm with torrential rainfall near Burnsville. This storm was nearly stationary. Locations to be impacted include Burnsville, Green Mountain, Ramseytown, Micaville and Poplar. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-26 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa. * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 700 Afiafi Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Fayette County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE, NORTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 PM EDT At 1148 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bloomingburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, New Holland, Deer Creek Lake, Madison Mills, Derby and Pancoastburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
Fayette County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Madison; Pickaway A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE, NORTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 PM EDT At 1148 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bloomingburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, New Holland, Deer Creek Lake, Madison Mills, Derby and Pancoastburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:52:00 Expires: 2021-08-26 20:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Guam * Until 845 PM ChST. * At 548 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms capable of producing urban and small stream flooding. Up to one and a half inches of rain has already fallen. * Additional rainfall of up to one and a half inches is possible over the area. This additional rain will produce minor flooding.
Perkins County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTY At 236 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shadehill, or 9 miles south of Lemmon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lemmon and Shadehill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-26 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa. * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 700 Afiafi Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM MDT FOR WESTERN ADAMS COUNTY At 156 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Regent to 10 miles south of Reeder, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hettinger, Reeder and Bucyrus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cedar County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cedar; Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Knox and western Cedar Counties through 500 AM CDT At 431 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Bloomfield, or 18 miles southwest of Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bloomfield around 440 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Cuming County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cuming, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cuming; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Madison, southwestern Wayne, southwestern Cuming, southeastern Pierce and Stanton Counties through 445 AM CDT At 420 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Norfolk to 8 miles north of Clarkson. Movement was north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Norfolk around 425 AM CDT. Hadar around 435 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wisner and Pilger. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cuming County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cuming Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wayne, northwestern Cuming, eastern Pierce, south central Cedar and northern Stanton Counties through 515 AM CDT At 447 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hadar to 5 miles south of Pilger. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hoskins around 450 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Winside and Carroll. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Knox County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 04:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Knox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Knox and western Cedar Counties through 500 AM CDT At 431 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Bloomfield, or 18 miles southwest of Lewis And Clark State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bloomfield around 440 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Orangeburg County, SCweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 06:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Orangeburg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 6:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM EDT Thursday was 8.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.4 feet on 11/12/2020.
Cuming County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cuming, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cuming; Stanton; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Madison, southwestern Wayne, southwestern Cuming, southeastern Pierce and Stanton Counties through 445 AM CDT At 420 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Norfolk to 8 miles north of Clarkson. Movement was north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Norfolk around 425 AM CDT. Hadar around 435 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wisner and Pilger. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Antelope County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 04:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Antelope; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison, southwestern Pierce and southeastern Antelope Counties through 500 AM CDT At 438 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oakdale, or 28 miles west of Norfolk, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Meadow Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cedar County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Cuming, Pierce, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 04:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cedar; Cuming; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wayne, northwestern Cuming, eastern Pierce, south central Cedar and northern Stanton Counties through 515 AM CDT At 447 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hadar to 5 miles south of Pilger. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hoskins around 450 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Winside and Carroll. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

