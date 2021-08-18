Cancel
Environment

Tropical Storm to become Hurricane Grace

By Bryan Hale
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tropical Storm Grace is moving west of Jamaica at 15 miles per hour with winds of 50 miles per hour making it an aggressive tropical storm with the forecast bringing it to hurricane strength as early as Wednesday. Grace will keep moving west toward the Yucatan...

#Hurricane Grace#Hurricanes#Mexico#Tropical Storm#Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather
