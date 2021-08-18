Tropical Storm to become Hurricane Grace

Renetta Burrell Perry Data News Weekly Contributor. Everyone in the world can identify with B.C. and A.C. as the designations of Before Christ and After Christ, but New Orleanians have our own very personal designations to be reckoned with: B.K. and A.K. Before Katrina and After Katrina. Sixteen years ago, when news was spread that a tropical depression was forming over the Bahamas, New Orleanians weren’t overly concerned. This was all-too-commonplace, that a storm was forming, and only God knew where it would end up. That was around August 23, 2005. But the next day, the storm had threatened the State of Florida and was given its own name – Hurricane Katrina. In the days to follow, the storm had its way with Florida (killing 14 people) and wound up in the Gulf of Mexico, where it threatened the State of Louisiana and was upgraded from a Category 3 to a Category 5 hurricane. When it made landfall on August 29th, as a Cat 3, it claimed utter devastation to both Louisiana and Mississippi, racking up a tally of nearly 2,000 lives lost and a price tag of $96 billion dollars in damages.