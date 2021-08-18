Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake’ Coming to HBO Max

By Tara McCauley
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has decided to continue their storytelling in Cartoon Network’s Land of Ooo with a ten-episode Adventure Time spinoff, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. According to Variety, the series will be the second investment HBO Max has made into the Adventure Time IP, with four-part special Adventure Time: Distant Lands set to wrap this fall.

television.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Madeleine Martin
Person
Tom Kenny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Time#The Adventure#The Ice King#Cartoon Network Studios#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Austin, TXdarkhorizons.com

Robert Rodriguez Sets HBO Max Deal

Filmmaker Robert Rodríguez (“Sin City,” “Alita: Battle Angel”) and his Troublemaker Studios production company have signed a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max. Under the deal, Rodríguez will bring projects to HBO Max and HBO for potential development as original series. Productions could also potentially be completed at the Troublemaker production facilities based in Austin, Texas.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Does ‘Titans’ Season 3 Premiere on HBO Max?

The last new episode of Titans aired all the way back in November of 2019. Can you believe that?! November of 2019! Finally, after nearly two years, the first three episodes of Titans Season 3 are about to debut on HBO Max. The third season of this popular coming-of-age superhero...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City Gets HBO MAX Premiere Date

Set to stream on September 2nd will be Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City. The final chapter of the “Distant Lands” four-part saga will feature Peppermint Butler who starts as an inexperienced student at Wizard School to attempt to relearn magic. When events on the school’s campus lead to suspicion of Pep, due to his past, the question remains whether he can master the magic soon enough to show that he is innocent.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to cancel HBO Max

Need to know how to cancel HBO Max? Although, it's our top choice among the best streaming services, HBO Max it isn't cheap and the subscription cost may not fit in your budget. In that case, you may be wondering how to end your subscription. Cancelling HBO Max is a...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

HBO Max Sets Fall Return – Talesbuzz

HBO Max said Thursday that its Gossip Girl reboot will return in November for Part 2 of its first season with the final six episodes. A specific date was not announced. Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by showrunner Joshua Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developd by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW. Nine years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.
TV SeriesComicBook

Titans Season 3 Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

After an extensive wait due to a few factors, the third season of Titans has arrived and premiered on its new home. The former DC Universe original series now lives on HBO Max and the first three episodes of season three are now available fore streaming on the platform. The first of these episodes is titled "Barbara Gordon," marking the introduction of Savannah Welch as the fan-favorite DC character, who takes on the role of police commissioner in Gotham City. Titans' second episode of season three is aptly titled "Red Hood," seemingly the introduction of that character; while episode 3.03 is titled "Hank & Dove."
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A survival reality show with celebrities from Brazil comes to HBO Max

After landing in Latin America, HBO Max continues to produce original content from these countries in all kinds of formats, thus reaffirming its weight in the market. In this sense, the platform of streaming announced today the filming of a new reality show survival with celebrities, which will take place in Brazil. This is a new version of The Bridge that is expected to premiere soon and that will surely become a trend due to its cast and its challenges.
TV Seriesgazettereview.com

HBO Max September 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving

August is going by quick and the content for next month has already been revealed for several streaming services. One of them is HBO Max, which has a long list of films, series, documentaries and much more. Here is what’s coming and leaving HBO Max for the month of September (list from Lifehacker):
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Hype’ on HBO Max

ICarly (Paramount Plus) An eager Carly gets in over her head when she tries to do an easy repair on Spencer’s new car, and Spencer and Harper fight over where Maeve will be living. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount Plus) The All Stars turn themselves into magical characters fit...
ComicsComicBook

Godzilla Vs. Kong Returns To HBO Max

If you somehow missed the biggest movie of Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, you have the opportunity to catch the titanic tussle between the lizard king and the ruler of Skull Island once again as HBO Max has brought back Godzilla Vs. Kong onto its streaming service following its initial release earlier this year. With the crossover film bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and becoming the most popular entry for either Godzilla or Kong to date, fans are waiting with bated breath to learn whether or not the MonsterVerse will continue in the future.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max’s Batgirl Movie Is Set In The Snyderverse

After years of being stuck in development, Warner Bros. is finally pressing ahead with a Batgirl movie. In The Heights breakout star Leslie Grace has landed the lead role as Barbara Gordon, with Bad Boys For Life directors Adil & Bilall (Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah) behind the camera. Birds of Prey and Bumblebee screenwriter Christina Hodson is providing the script.
TV Shows/Film

The Best TV Shows and Movies Coming to HBO Max in September 2021

It’s a little crazy to think that the summer is almost over, but it is. September is right around the corner, and it will bring with it a whole bunch of great new stuff on HBO Max, which has quickly become a damn good streaming service. In addition to the premieres of new Warner Bros. movies, there are plenty of other titles you’re going to want to check out. So here are all the TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in September 2021.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend

There’s a lot of great content coming to all the major streaming services this weekend. Netflix is offering up a bunch of must-see original titles, while Disney Plus delivers the season finale of one of its hit TV series and Amazon Prime Video premieres the second run of one of its own. Scroll down for the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend, but first, let’s point out a few of the highlights.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'FBoy Island' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

The show comes from creator Elan Gale and is hosted by Nikki Glaser, who also executive produces. 'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Sparks Debate About Big Screen Experience: 'It's Not Just a Product. It's Church.'. Warner Bros. Marketing Team Takes Reins on HBO Max Original Films, Terra Potts and Susannah Scott...
Businessmediarunsearch.co.uk

HBO Max is bad — and the company knows it

He’s up! HBO Max heard you (and everyone else) complain on Twitter about “It looks like the app was created as if they were mad at you for using it.‘, answering the question ‘What would it be like if app developers hated customers? They know that the service always crashes when trying to speed up 15 seconds or that their computational recommendations are almost non-existent. They heard you. And what do you know? You hurt HBO Max’s feelings, okay?
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will ‘Reminiscence’ Be on HBO Max?

Hugh Jackman promises to take audiences on a journey in his new sci-fi thriller Reminiscence, which is coming to HBO Max and theaters this weekend. All you have to do is follow the sound of his voice. If the refrain that Jackman’s character repeats in order to access his clients’...
TV & VideosIGN

HBO Max May Be Coming to India

After a successful launch in the US, Warner Bros. could be planning to launch HBO Max in India. According to a job listing posted on LinkedIn, HBO Max is hiring for Head of Content in India. The description of the Head of Content role reads, “Define and implement the strategy...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max knows its app is a mess

"They’re well aware of the issues plaguing the user experience and have been scrambling to fix things," explains Josef Adalian. "The biggest problems with the Apple interface were addressed within weeks, and a company source tells me the remaining errors should be corrected within days. As for Roku users, the company put out a statement at the end of July admitting the 'experience on Roku devices isn’t at the quality level we want and our users expect' and promising the platform was 'hard at work on resolving these issues.' Fixing the problems is taking time, however, and a senior WarnerMedia exec tells me the social-media commentary surrounding the Max app’s summer snafus has been 'super painful' to take in. He also admits that, in this case at least, it’s not just a matter of People Whining on Twitter. 'We see the crash logs,' he says. 'We’re not blind to it.'" Adalian adds that went wrong "is that the current app wasn’t built from scratch the way Netflix or Hulu were brought to life. Instead, Max has been running on a retrofitted version of the old HBO Go and HBO Now services. While those were both solid applications, they were designed for a very different product. According to the WarnerMedia exec, the main concern of the engineers then was making sure everything didn’t crash when hundreds of thousands of people simultaneously streamed Game of Thrones on a Sunday night."

Comments / 0

Community Policy