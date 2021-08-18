Cancel
Wilton Manors, FL

Island City Stage Presents a Behind the Red Curtain Free Public Forum on September 14: “law Enforcement and the Lgbt+ Community - Where Are We Today?”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – Island City Stage, creating quality professional theatrical experiences focused on the LGBT+ community for a universal audience, will host their very own Behind the Red Curtain community forum entitled “Law Enforcement and the LGBT+ Community – Where are we today?” on Tuesday, September 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at its theatre (2304 N. Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors). This presentation coincides with the kickoff of Island City Stage’s 10th anniversary 2021-22 Season with The Twentieth-Century Way by Tom Jacobson this October. This true-story scandalous period drama chronicling the 1914 Long Beach sex scandal launched the theatre company’s award-winning decade-long run.

