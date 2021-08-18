Tori Roloff Brags About Zach’s Big Accomplishment: ‘So Proud Of My Man’
Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff is going above and beyond, and his wife Tori is here for it! In a new Instagram post, Tori had an opportunity to show off her husband’s skills. In the post, Tori writes, “@zroloff07 won’t brag about himself so I’ll do it for him!!” She wants to show him just how proud she is since he worked so hard to reach his goals – and exceeded them. So, what did the TLC star do?www.tvshowsace.com
Comments / 3