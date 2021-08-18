Red Devil® Offers HVAC Contractors Superior Duct Sealant Solutions
TULSA, Okla. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Red Devil®, a leading manufacturer of caulks, sealants and painter’s hand tools, offers a full line of duct sealants for professional HVAC contractors and DIYers. Red Devil’s versatile lines of duct sealants include D-Seal® Water-Based Duct Sealant and F-Seal® Water-Based 181 Duct Sealant, both offering superior adhesion for sealing metal and flexible ducts, vents, air conditioners and other interior and exterior HVAC appliances.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0