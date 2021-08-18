Bad air quality forces the Spokane Indians to postpone Tuesday’s game

SPOKANE, Wash.– After delay after delay Tuesday evening, the Spokane Indians announced the game against the Hillsboro Hops was postponed due to bad air quality. Initially, the team tweeted the bad air quality in the area delayed the game from 6:30 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. After the air quality index was checked at 6:30, the team said the first pitch would be pushed back to 7:25 p.m. Finally, at around 7:45 p.m. team postponed the game.