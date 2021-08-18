Cancel
Spokane, WA

Bad air quality forces the Spokane Indians to postpone Tuesday’s game

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash.– After delay after delay Tuesday evening, the Spokane Indians announced the game against the Hillsboro Hops was postponed due to bad air quality. Initially, the team tweeted the bad air quality in the area delayed the game from 6:30 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. After the air quality index was checked at 6:30, the team said the first pitch would be pushed back to 7:25 p.m. Finally, at around 7:45 p.m. team postponed the game.

