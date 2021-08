DISCLAIMER: This writer is from New England and knows nothing about Texas, Whataburger, or whatever else may pop up in the process of writing about Texas and Whataburger. According to reports, Whataburger is a Texas icon. It’s like Emmit Smith, George senior, Walker the ranger guy, and Whataburger. That’s it. That’s the list. And if you grow up in Texas, you develop a biological need to periodically refill your camel-like Whataburger reserves. Patrick Mahomes grew up in Texas—Whitehouse, to be exact—and now it’s time to refuel.