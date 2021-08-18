Rockets' Brooks closes Summer League by making 9 3-pointers

Armoni Brooks made nine 3-pointers and scored 30 points to help the Houston Rockets close out their NBA Summer League schedule with a 95-92 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Brooks shot 9 of 17 from 3-point range and 10 of 19 overall. His final 3-pointer broke a 90-all tie and put the Rockets ahead for good with 40.1 seconds left.

The 23-year-old Brooks played 20 games for the Rockets this past season and averaged 11.2 points.

Houston went on a late 12-0 run to take control after trailing for most of the game.

Josh Christopher scored 20 points and Justin Anderson added 19 for the Rockets. Antonio Blakeney scored 23 and Michael Beasley had 16 for the Trail Blazers. Portland’s CJ Elleby had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

MAVERICKS 83, HEAT 82

Feron Hunt's follow shot with 12.4 seconds remaining gave Dallas a victory over Miami that assured the Mavericks didn’t finish Summer League play winless.

Carlik Jones, an undrafted rookie free agent from Louisville, scored 21 points for the Mavericks. Robert Franks had 18 points and Devontae Shuler added 16.

KZ Okpala had 16 points for the Heat. Micah Potter, an undrafted rookie free agent from Wisconsin, provided 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Miami rallied from a 17-point deficit to grab an 80-79 lead on Okpala’s 3-pointer with 1:29 remaining. Hunt sank a pair of free throws to put Dallas back ahead with 44 seconds left, but Miami regained the lead on Potter’s putback with 26 seconds left.

Dallas then pulled ahead for good when Hunt converted an offensive rebound off a missed shot from Carlik Jones.

76ers 103, JAZZ 98

Jaden Springer, the 76ers’ first-round draft pick from Tennessee, scored 21 points to help Philadelphia beat Utah.

The 28th overall draft pick shot 8 of 14 from the floor and 5 of 6 on free-throw attempts.

Utah’s Paul White injured his knee in the first quarter. White slipped on the floor and had to be helped off the court.

Jarell Martin had 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Jazz. Dakota Mathias scored 22 points. MaCio Teague added 17 points and 12 assists.

Aaron Henry and Paul Reed scored 17 apiece for the the 76ers. Frank Mason III scored 15.

RAPTORS 86, NETS 72

Matt Morgan scored 24 points and Toronto beat Brooklyn despite committing 22 turnovers.

The Raptors didn’t play Scottie Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. The Nets rested rookie first-round draft picks Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe.

Morgan shot 9 of 12 overall and 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Brandon Knight scored 15 points for the Nets, who shot just 31.7%. Knight, the No. 8 pick in the 2011 draft, has scored over 6,000 career points but wasn’t part of any NBA team this past season.

LAKERS 84, WARRIORS 76

Trevelin Queen scored 21 points and Los Angeles rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Golden State.

The Lakers outscored the Warriors 34-13 in the fourth quarter.

Justinian Jessup scored 18 points, Kyle Guy had 16 and Moses Moody added 14 for the Warriors. Golden State selected Moody out of Arkansas with the 14th pick in last month’s draft.

The Warriors didn’t play rookie Jonathan Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in the draft.

Los Angeles rallied to take a 74-72 lead on Vic Law's jumper with 2:31 left. Moody tied the game by dunking with 2:09 remaining, but Law scored to put the Lakers ahead for good with 1:34 left.

PELICANS 87, TIMBERWOLVES 59

Naji Marshall had 10 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with five points as New Orleans rolled past Minnesota to finish Summer League action unbeaten.

The Pelicans didn't play rookie first-round draft pick Trey Murphy.

The Pelicans and Timberwolves both headed into this game with identical 4-0 records. The Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings reached Tuesday night's Summer League championship game instead because they also were unbeaten and had better point differentials.

Daulton Hommes scored 17 points for the Pelicans. Isaiah Miller had 13 points for the Timberwolves, who shot just 29.2%.

———

