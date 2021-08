It appears as though the Municipality of West Perth is back in the booth business. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. For years the arena stocked and staffed the concession booth inside the facility, using any revenue as a source of income, but things changed in 2018 when a request for private operators was initiated. A couple of vendors tried but failed to make it a success, and paired with the COVID-19 pandemic, made things even more challenging.