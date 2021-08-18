Cancel
The Front Line Foundation to Host Ceremony Prior to Annual Golf Tournament on September 7 to Honor 20th Anniversary of 9-11

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today plans to commemorate the events of 9-11 with their annual golf tournament and a ceremony remembering the first responders that made the ultimate sacrifice on that day 20 years ago. The tournament will take place on Tuesday, September 7 at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, MN.

