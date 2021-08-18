Cancel
Bython Media Inc. Ranks No. 3521 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 97 Percent

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Bython Media Inc. is No. 3521 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

