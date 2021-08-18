TSA extends mask mandate until January 2022

Routes: Mask rule extended; is a vax rule next? Plus, more FAA fines, AA at SJC, United fees, more. Aug. 20, 2021Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 12:44 p.m. In this week’s news, the federal government’s mandatory mask rule for airline passengers has been extended until mid-January, and so has American Airlines’ suspension of main cabin alcohol sales; FAA fines another 34 unruly passengers for acting up in-flight; some nations now require COVID-19 vaccinations to board flights, and there’s increasing talk about adopting a similar requirement in the U.S.; American brings back Mineta San Jose-Chicago flights; low-cost Avelo drops a Burbank route but adds four along the East Coast; United waives basic economy change fees again; Alaska Airlines adds a Mileage Plus partner; plus international route news from British Airways, Air France and Delta.