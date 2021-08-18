Cancel
TSA extends mask mandate until January 2022

By Stephanie Wittenbach
foxbangor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR — The Transportation Security Administration’s current order on its mask mandate was set to expire on Sept. 13. However, an agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18, 2022. All flight personnel, airline customers, and airport staff will be required to wear masks in...

