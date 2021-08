The COVID-19 pandemic continues to ruin some festival’s hopes. This time, the organizers behind Basilica SoundScape decided to cancel the 2021 run of the festival, according to Stereogum. In a statement, they cited concerns surrounding the safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this summer, they had shared their plans to move the festival to a smaller venue in New York. They also limited the number of attendees to 500 people a day.