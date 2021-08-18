One injured in shooting off of Mt. View Rd. in Antioch

One person was injured in a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night.

The shooting happened off the side of Mt. View Road. According to an affidavit from Metro police, 38-year-old Noel Allen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Allen owns a business on the property where the shooting happened. He saw the victim on his property and thought he was stealing. He confronted the victim at his car, their argument spilled out of the street, and that's when police say Allen pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Allen has already bonded out of jail.