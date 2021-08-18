Cancel
A's Pitcher Chris Bassitt Carted Off After Being Struck in Head by Line Drive

Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt is on the way to the hospital after taking a line drive to the head Tuesday night.

It was the bottom of the second inning when White Sox batter Brian Goodwin slammed a 100.1 mph ball, only for it to squarely connect with the right side of Bassitt's face. The 32-year-old was moving around, and according to the team's public relations department, he "is conscious and aware."

"We will provide additional information when possible."

This season, Bassitt is 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA.

This story will continue to be updated as information is made available.

