Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Von Miller is a dad

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsVa8_0bUjpAOo00

Von Miller is a dad.

The Bronco star pass rusher skipped training camp on Monday to be at the birth of his son, according to Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

The baby was born late Monday night, head coach Vic Fangio said today.

Miller missed practice again today, but the 32-year-old isn't taking too much paternity leave. Fangio said Miller will be back at practice Wednesday.

> The video above is from when Miller participated in the All-Star celebrity softball game last month.

Since he was the team's first-round pick, No. 2 overall, in the 2011 draft, Miller has been arguably the best defensive player in Broncos' history. He was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, then had a career-best 18.5 sacks in his second season of 2012.

Prior to his third season of 2013, however, Miller was slapped with a six-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy. That season ended with a torn ACL that essentially forced him to miss the final two regular-season games, plus the Broncos' postseason run to Super Bowl 48, where they were destroyed by Seattle.

Miller bounced back with 14.0 sacks in 2014 and had 11.0 sacks in 2015 -- then added 5.0 more sacks combined in the AFC Championship Game against Tom Brady and the Patriots and Super Bowl 50 against Cam Newton and the Panthers. Miller was named MVP of Super Bowl 50, then signed a six-year, $114.5 million extension that set a new record for NFL defensive players at $19.083 million per year.

Miller had 98.0 sacks through eight seasons, putting him within reach of finishing among the top 5 all-time. But he slumped to just 8.0 sacks in 2019 and missed all of this past season with an ankle injury.

In March, Broncos general manager George Paton decided to exercise an option that fully guarantees $7 million of Miller's $18 million for 2021, keeping him with the team for at least one more season.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Comments / 1

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Von Miller
Person
Cam Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Acl#Afc Championship Game#Patriots#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLrockydailynews.com

What The Heck Is On The Broncos Helmets? – CBS Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos fans watching the first day of training camp may have noticed something weird about some of the helmets the offensive linemen were wearing. Despite the odd look, the explanation is pretty simple – just extra padding to limit the hard helmet-to-helmet contact during practices. “It’s supposed...
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Broncos GM George Paton explains quarterback situation, believes Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater could be franchise quarterback

EAGEN, Minn. — George Paton believes in Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Paton, in his first year as the Broncos' general manager, hasn't wavered in his belief that either Lock or Bridgewater could be Denver's franchise quarterback. And through two weeks of training camp, he likes what he's seen from both as they battle for the starting job.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos roster cuts: Denver made 7 moves on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos added some depth at running back and parted ways with six other players on Tuesday. The team’s roster is now at the NFL’s 85-player limit for the second week of preseason. Here’s a quick recap of Denver’s moves.
NFLzonecoverage.com

It's Time To Trade For Teddy

Ever since the Denver Broncos shellacked the Minnesota Vikings 33-6, doom and gloom have washed over the Vikings community. Such is the way of things when your team comes out flat against an opponent that drafted in the top 10 the previous year — even if they didn’t play every single starter and a handful of backups. The quarterback position looked entirely unsteady and not remotely ready for NFL-level play. Of course, Kirk Cousins didn’t play. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond did. Neither looked capable of surpassing even Sean Mannion‘s level as a backup.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 26

Fifth-year NFL tight end Jake Butt has retired from the league at 26 years old. Featured on a list of players added to reserves on Wednesday, Butt has officially called it quits. Reasoning for his retirement decision has yet to be released. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero pointed out Butt’s...
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars: Former Heisman Trophy winner joins list of notable all-time NFL roster cuts

Tim Tebow's incredibly unique athletic career took yet another turn on Tuesday, when he failed to survive the Jaguars' first round of roster cuts. After a rocky debut as an NFL tight end, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner saw his time in Jacksonville come to an abrupt end. And while him getting yet another NFL opportunity seems like a long shot, Tebow's career has certainly taught us that few things are not beyond the realm of possibility.
NFLThe Big Lead

Drew Lock Appears to Be John Elway's Final Failure

For all the crap I'm about to talk about John Elway as an executive, let's not forget he did a lot of good for the Broncos as their President/GM, leading the franchise back to relevance, acquiring Peyton Manning in free agency and putting together a roster than won the Super Bowl in 2015.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock just made things difficult for Teddy Bridgewater

Drew Lock looked about as good as he could in the Denver Broncos’ preseason opener on Saturday. For fans eager to see what Lock would bring to the table in this new season, they had to leave feeling quite elated. For fans hoping for Teddy Bridgewater to overtake the young former second-round pick, they likely know that the veteran now has a big hill to climb.
NFLseattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 30-3 Preseason Loss To The Denver Broncos

(Opening…) Two weeks in a row of playing football where the lessons are hard and they're obvious. We have to take away the things we can learn from and we can grow from on the plus side of it. It's obvious when you turn the ball over three times in the first half it's really, really hard to win a football game, and then we go nine penalties to none. They played a lot better than we did in that regard, too. But, there is a lot of stuff for us to take from here. We had a lot of guys that played and we have a lot of film to watch and a lot of evaluations to make, that's really what this time is about. We like to be having fun winning football games and all that, but that's not where the matchup's happening right now. The hard lessons, too, is that a couple of our guys got whacked, you know. Johnny U (John Ursua) and BBK (Ben Burr-Kirven), both those guys got hurt seriously tonight, and it breaks our heart. This is a rough game, and sometimes it takes its toll. Those two kids are hurt, so we'll see what happens with them. It's going to be a while. The other side of it, we'll find the positives; I'm going to find the positives. I thought DeeJay Dallas played a terrific game tonight. Rasheem Green, again, he got a sack and did some good things in his place. He's really taking advantage of this preseason to make a statement. Nick Bellore had five tackles tonight on defense. It was amazing, I don't know how he did that. He said he was knocking off the rust. We have to take all of the positive things, and keep growing and this week is a little different for us. We'll change the format of it and get out of camp, and make it a regular week for us in terms of the cadence of the week. And get our guys a chance to get tuned in to what that means so that when game week comes a couple of weeks from now, we'll be ready to crank it up again. So that's a really important part of what happens this week. We've been knowing this all along that this week is coming. So, we'll try to take full advantage of that.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Trade ideas with the Chicago Bears

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears have quite a few connections, and the Broncos should leverage that and engage in a trade or two with the team. I for, one, am not tired of writing about trade scenarios using different teams. NFL trades are fun, and the Broncos should, as I have said before, continue to try and improve the team.
NFLCBS Sports

Broncos' Von Miller: Unlikely to play Saturday

Miller is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Miller is nearly fully recovered after he missed the entire 2020 campaign due to a dislocated perineal tendon that required surgery. The 2011 first-rounder didn't appear in the team's preseason opener against the Vikings, and he'll delay his return to game action until the team's exhibition game against the Rams on Aug. 28. Miller is still on track in his recovery, but he sustained last year's injury during practice on turf and doesn't want to play on the turf at Lumen Field during his first game back.
NFLcbslocal.com

Von Miller ‘Blown Away’ By Arrival Of Son Valor

(CBS4) — On Thursday, Denver Broncos defensive end Von Miller spoke candidly about the experience of becoming a father, saying he was “blown away” by watching the labor and delivery. His first child, a son named Valor, was born Monday night and Miller and Megan Denise. “It was a great,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Von Miller’s Comment On Ohio State Players Is Going Viral

As the 2021 NFL season draws near, the Denver Broncos are hoping to find out who the starting quarterback will be. Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have been battling for the starting job in camp for the past few weeks. While the team doesn’t know which quarterback will start just yet, there are no questions about a few of the players on the team.

Comments / 1

Community Policy