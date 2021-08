BOSTON (CBS) — In 2019, after winning the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski retired from the game of football. Less than a year later, the retirement was over. And less than a year after that, Gronkowski was once again a Super Bowl champion alongside Brady. While much has been made about the reasons for Gronkowski’s retirement and unretirement, the 32-year-old recently laid it out in the simplest way possible. Not playing football was simply too boring. “I’ve been there before where I just sit around for five days straight, and by the fifth day I’m just sitting there...