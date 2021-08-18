ECU will test emergency notification system on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University will conduct tests of the ECU Alert emergency notification system at noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The tests will assess multiple communication systems including the ECU homepage, email, indoor and outdoor loudspeakers, VOIP phone text and voice, SMS text messages, desktop pop-up notifications and messages on digital signs. On Wednesday and Thursday, only portions of the system will be tested. All aspects of the ECU Alert system will be tested at noon on Friday.www.wnct.com
