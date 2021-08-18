Filial Piety and Mental Health in Asian American Families

The Korean American community is one of the major Asian ethnic subgroups in the United States, and in communities The Child Center serves. As we know firsthand, members of this community often face a litany of unaddressed mental health obstacles, from the stresses of recent immigration to racism and culture clashes between Asian-born parents and American-born children. All of this can be exacerbated by the stigma that still surrounds mental health treatment in many Korean communities. But there is hope, and culturally nuanced and evidence-based treatment can bring healing to those who are suffering and help them lead healthy, happy, and fulfilling lives. In Understanding Korean Americans’ Mental Health, Dr. Yoon and the other editors examine a variety of mental health issues in the Korean American community, including depression, suicide, substance abuse, and trauma, and their connection to cultural stigma and racial prejudice.
