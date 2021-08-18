Cancel
Mental Health

Filial Piety and Mental Health in Asian American Families

By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilial piety may play a role in mental health disparities for those who identify as Asian American or Pacific Islanders (AAPIs). Filial piety is a virtue in East Asian cultures defined as respect for one’s parents or elders that may lead to unhealthy familial relationships. In cultures where filial piety...

