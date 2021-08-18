Filial Piety and Mental Health in Asian American Families

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey’s article on the plight of young patients seeking mental health care is both shocking and unsurprising (“Pandemic worsens psychiatric care crisis,” Page A1, Aug. 8). Children and adolescents seeking help with behavioral/emotional/mental health issues have faced waiting lists for years. Nonetheless, Kristen Soderman’s story is appalling. She spent a month in a hospital room, monitored for safety, but with no opportunity to “process what she was feeling.” Apparently, no one had time to sit with Kristen and listen as she tried to make sense of her experience. We don’t know if her hospital stay was helpful for her or only discouraging and destructive. We do know it was expensive and did not provide what she or her family needed. Surely, we can do better than that.