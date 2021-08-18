1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside supermarket in Sandy Springs, Georgia
ATLANTA — One person has died and another was injured in a shooting outside of a Kroger supermarket in Sandy Springs on Tuesday afternoon. Few details were immediately released, but more than a dozen officers descended on the Orchard Park Shopping Center along Dunwoody Club Drive just before 6 p.m. local time. Video filmed by Atlanta's WSB-TV appeared to show crime scene tape surrounding at least four rows of cars in the parking lot.www.kansascity.com
Comments / 0