Jonquel Jones nets 2,000th point as Sun beat Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx entered this evening’s tip just 2.5 games behind the 3rd place Connecticut Sun team. Although the Sun were smoked in the first ever WNBA Commissioner’s Cup finale last week, they were actually fresh off throttling the Dallas Wings in their first official game back from the Olympic break. Boy, did they ride that momentum to start this game. Connecticut were finally welcomed home to a raucous home crowd as they marched out to an early double-digit lead, shooting over 60% in the 1st quarter. MVP candidate (and nearly 3-point champion), Jonquel Jones, was dominating the paint early and often as she put Sylvia Fowles in early foul trouble. Her supporting cast was there to help open things up by peppered in open corner three pointers as well.