Jonquel Jones nets 2,000th point as Sun beat Lynx

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 8 days ago

Jonquel Jones logged her 2,000th WNBA point and had 17 points and 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun snap the visiting Minnesota Lynx's league-best, eight-game winning streak with a 72-60 win Tuesday night. Jones eclipsed the 2,000-point plateau on her jumper with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter. The...

