Biden cuts vacation short, returns to White House

Chris Christie, Former Governor of New Jersey joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to talk about the Biden Administration’s Afghanistan troop withdrawal. “Guy, even though what’s happening in Afghanistan is tragic and I’m not trying to diminish it, this goes to the basic incompetence of the by administration and this president and it undercut everything Biden promised in the election. He was going to restore competence, in his view, to the White House. This is an incompetent administration led by an incompetent president, supported by a marginalized and incompetent vice president and a staff that cares only about spreading liberalism throughout this country. And that’s it, Guy. There’s no other conclusion to come to. And really, in many respects, the country is going to turn out to have been fortunate that it’s been displayed this early in the Biden administration so we can begin to take much more aggressive steps against this administration with the midterms coming up in 2022.”