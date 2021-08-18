Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden cuts vacation short, returns to White House

By Victor Morton
Washington Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden cut short his planned vacation for a second time, returning Tuesday evening to the White House. The president returned from Camp David, where he had departed after he’d given a Monday afternoon speech on the collapse of the U.S.-backed regime in Afghanistan. He originally had planned to return...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Chris Christie Torches ‘Incompetent’ Biden And ‘Lying’ Press Sec Jen Psaki For Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

Chris Christie, Former Governor of New Jersey joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to talk about the Biden Administration’s Afghanistan troop withdrawal. “Guy, even though what’s happening in Afghanistan is tragic and I’m not trying to diminish it, this goes to the basic incompetence of the by administration and this president and it undercut everything Biden promised in the election. He was going to restore competence, in his view, to the White House. This is an incompetent administration led by an incompetent president, supported by a marginalized and incompetent vice president and a staff that cares only about spreading liberalism throughout this country. And that’s it, Guy. There’s no other conclusion to come to. And really, in many respects, the country is going to turn out to have been fortunate that it’s been displayed this early in the Biden administration so we can begin to take much more aggressive steps against this administration with the midterms coming up in 2022.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House in chaos struggles to keep Biden on time

President Biden is struggling to provide a message of strength and confidence amid international scorn and uncertainty over his handling of the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan — showing up late to speeches, refusing to answer reporters' questions, and largely avoiding the White House press corps ever since Taliban insurgents took over the country in a matter of days.
POTUSWashington Post

Hewing to his Aug. 31 deadline undercuts Biden’s evacuation promises in Afghanistan

As he explained to the country Tuesday afternoon, President Biden has decided to stick with his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing all U.S. forces from Kabul, contrary to requests, urgings and advice he has received from allied governments and members of Congress in both parties. The security threat on the ground makes it imperative, he said. Now, there may be only three or four days left for the gigantic airlift currently underway, because time must be left to fly out U.S. and other troops securing the airport themselves. Indeed, some troops have started leaving already. Meanwhile, the Taliban set up a new blockade of the airport road in Kabul to prevent more Afghans from leaving. If Mr. Biden opposes that, he did not say so in his speech.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Dem, GOP reps make secret Afghanistan trip, angering US officials

Two members of Congress caused a stir when they made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan Tuesday to witness the evacuation operation at Kabul’s international airport first hand — reporting upon their return that “no matter what we do, we won’t get everyone out on time.”. Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Afghanistan craters Biden approval rating

President Biden’s approval rating has plummeted amid the unfolding mess in Afghanistan. A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll showed that 41% of voters approve of Mr. Biden’s performance, and 55% disapprove. “Today, President Biden’s overall approval has taken a turn for the worse due to his awful job performance rating...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden’s view of job comes into focus after Afghan collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden made up his mind about Afghanistan months — really years — ago. For more than a decade, Biden advocated for an end to American involvement in Afghanistan. But he did so as something of an outsider, a senator whose ultimate power came in the form of a single vote on Capitol Hill or a vice president who advised another president.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Pence claims Biden broke Trump administration’s deal with Taliban

Former Vice President Mike Pence claimed Tuesday that President Biden reneged on the cease-fire deal that his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, agreed to with the Taliban in February 2020, setting the stage for what Pence called “a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis.”
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden back at White House on Wednesday

President Joe Biden will once again return to Washington as chaos unfolds in Afghanistan, the White House said Tuesday. Biden will be back at the White House to deliver remarks on the pandemic and to conduct an interview with ABC News on Wednesday. “Tomorrow, he will be doing an interview...
POTUSWashington Times

The Biden Doctrine: Cut and Run

James Monroe was the fifth President of the United States. He served from 1817 until 1825. Before being President, Mr. Monroe helped negotiate the Louisiana Purchase for the Jefferson administration. He was Secretary of State in the Madison administration. He served as a Governor and as a Senator. In short, he had a long and distinguished public service career.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

‘Resign in disgrace’: Trump calls for Biden to step down

Former President Donald Trump called on President Biden to “resign in disgrace” as the Taliban moved to control Afghanistan in response to the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Mr. Trump said the mess in the Middle East is among the mounting list of problems facing the country that have gotten worse on Mr. Biden‘s watch.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden set to meet with Israel's prime minister on Aug 26 -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for a meeting at the White House on Aug. 26, the White House said on Wednesday. “The President and Prime Minister Bennett will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran,” according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Biden adviser Anita Dunn leaves the White House

Top Biden adviser Anita Dunn is leaving her position at the White House. Dunn's final official day at the White House will be Thursday, Fox News has confirmed. She will now transition to playing a key role as an outside adviser to President Joe Biden, an arrangement similar to the one she had with former President Barack Obama.

Comments / 0

Community Policy