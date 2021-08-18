Average price of gas in Northeast Ohio over $3 a gallon, up $1 from 2020

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on March 14, 2021.

Gas prices are up, once again, in Northeast Ohio.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Northeast Ohio is now above $3.038 per gallon, up more than $1 from last year's average at this time. In August of 2020, the average price of gas was $2.030.

The latest number is also up from last week's average price of a gallon of gas. On August 9, the AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report said that a Northeast Ohioan could get a gallon for just under $3.

Additionally, AAA officials say that the cheapest gas in the area can be found in Lorain, with the average price coming in at $2.949, followed by Ashland at $2.987, and lastly Elyria at $2.987.

The most expensive gallons can be found in Chesterland, where one gallon will set you back $3.094, followed by Solon with $3.092, and Aurora at $3.088.

Despite the high numbers across the are, gas in Northeast Ohio is still 15 cents less than the national average, which currently stands at $3.18 per gallon.

Overall, demand for gas is lower this week than in past weeks, which AAA experts attribute to the summer season winding down, as well as COVID-19 cases once again rising nationwide.

"During the run-up to Labor Day weekend, pump prices will likely continue to fluctuate due to high crude prices. However, gas demand typically drops after the final holiday weekend of summer, bringing some much-needed relief to American drivers when they fill up this fall," data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) says.

