Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lorain, OH

Average price of gas in Northeast Ohio over $3 a gallon, up $1 from 2020

By Hope Sloop
Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2Ffw_0bUjnchm00

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on March 14, 2021.

Gas prices are up, once again, in Northeast Ohio.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Northeast Ohio is now above $3.038 per gallon, up more than $1 from last year's average at this time. In August of 2020, the average price of gas was $2.030.

The latest number is also up from last week's average price of a gallon of gas. On August 9, the AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report said that a Northeast Ohioan could get a gallon for just under $3.

Additionally, AAA officials say that the cheapest gas in the area can be found in Lorain, with the average price coming in at $2.949, followed by Ashland at $2.987, and lastly Elyria at $2.987.

The most expensive gallons can be found in Chesterland, where one gallon will set you back $3.094, followed by Solon with $3.092, and Aurora at $3.088.

Despite the high numbers across the are, gas in Northeast Ohio is still 15 cents less than the national average, which currently stands at $3.18 per gallon.

Overall, demand for gas is lower this week than in past weeks, which AAA experts attribute to the summer season winding down, as well as COVID-19 cases once again rising nationwide.

"During the run-up to Labor Day weekend, pump prices will likely continue to fluctuate due to high crude prices. However, gas demand typically drops after the final holiday weekend of summer, bringing some much-needed relief to American drivers when they fill up this fall," data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) says.

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on June 29, 2021.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesterland, OH
City
Aurora, OH
City
Ashland, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Solon, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
Elyria, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Northeast Ohio#Labor Day Weekend#Aaa#American#Eia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy