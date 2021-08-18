Cancel
FOX 43

Crash on I-78 leaves one dead and possibly two others injured

FOX 43
FOX 43
 8 days ago
A crash on I-78 westbound near Berks and Lebanon County border left one dead and possibly two others injured.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamburg Police Department say the crash involved a trailer truck and at least one other car.

Police started rerouting traffic at the Exit 13 (Bethel) until the road closure was eventually pushed back to the Exit 19 (Strausstown).

The road has reopened and traffic is able to move through.

FOX43 will update this story as more information is released.

