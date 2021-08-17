Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

St. Paul School Board Passes Mask Mandate Resolution In Unanimous Vote

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of Minnesota’s largest school districts will require masks in all school buildings this year.

The St. Paul School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of the resolution, which will go into effect Wednesday.

The resolution states there will be “universal indoor masking for all people in a school setting (ages 2 and older), including all teachers, staff, students, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.”

“I think first and foremost for us, we’re opening our school doors to begin a school year,” Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard told WCCO. “We want to ensure that we’re doing it safely and that we can keep the doors open, and keep students and families as safe as possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6chr_0bUjnGTu00

Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard at Tuesday’s school board meeting (credit: SPPS)

Minneapolis Public Schools enacted a similar mask mandate earlier this month. Rochester and Edina schools also passed similar resolutions Tuesday. Robbinsdale schools announced masks will be required for all pre-K-12 students over the age of two, as well as staff and visitors — regardless of vaccination status. And Eden Prairie Schools announced they will require masks for students in sixth grade and younger, but masks are only recommended for older students.

State officials also announced Tuesday that COVID-19 tests will be made available for all schools to have on hand this year.

Have back-to-school questions? Share them with us at wcco.com/backtoschool .

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Ahead Of Several Planned Protests, Fencing Once Again Surrounds The Minnesota State Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large fence once again surrounded the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday as security is beefed up ahead of a number of planned protests, some of which could draw thousands. Earlier this summer, fencing around the capitol was taken down after being in place for more than a year following the murder of George Floyd, the mass protests and the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. While it’s unclear when this new fence will be removed, records indicate that the money for the fencing came from emergency purchasing powers, which allow for spending up...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Twin Cities Metro Area ICU Beds Nearly Full Amid Delta Variant Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Workers at some Twin Cities area hospitals say they’re starting to see available ICU beds coming very close to filling completely up as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to surge in the state. According to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health, 97.5% of ICU beds in the metro area are currently in use. The situation is almost as bad in southeastern Minnesota, where only eight beds are still open (or 3.6%). The Twin Cities metro area shows 17 ICU beds still available, along with 45 non-ICU beds, which accounts for 1.2% of the area’s capacity. Overall, the...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Heading To The Minnesota State Fair? See This First

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Whether it’s the food, the Mighty Midway, or the farm animals, familiar sights will fill the Minnesota State Fairgrounds beginning Thursday — but here’s a reminder of what’s changed. Likely the first big difference fairgoers will notice are the metal detectors at the entrances. When you arrive, you’ll walk through a set of detectors with your bag. If you don’t set them off, you’re free to enter. But if you do, you step aside for a secondary screening where the detectors will determine if it’s something on you or in your bag, and a search can follow. As you...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Several Minnesota Cities Using AI Tool To Monitor Residents’ Social Media

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 200 cities across the country, including six in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, are using a tech tool to keep an eye on what you say online. Brooklyn Park and Woodbury have contracts with the company Zencity, which, according to its website, uses artificial intelligence to aggregate social media posts and comments about things happening in the community. Matt Rabe is a community engagement officer with the Brooklyn Park Police Department who oversees the Zencity deal. “One of the things we wanted to focus on was … how can we augment our messaging to increase that trust, increase that legitimacy...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Big changes are ahead for the State Fair. Many will start before you even get to the gate. Esme Murphy sorts out where you can go to get a ride to the fair and why getting through the gate may take a little more patience than usual. As vendors get ready, fair goers may want to prepare another way to get to the fairgrounds. Express Metro Transit buses that carried half a million people to the fair in 2019 are being cut from 10 locations to just three. The buses cost $5 in advance or $6 as you hop...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hospital ICU bed capacity in the Twin Cities is above 97%. It’s even more crowded outside intensive care units. “We’re full on the wards, we’re full in the intensive care, we’re full in the emergency room,” said Dr. Bret Haake, the chief medical officer at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Haake says an increase in COVID patients is combining with more non-COVID patients than there were during the worst of the pandemic last year to push Regions to a precarious place. “We find ways to maneuver our fullness to add one more patient, get one more patient home to add...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Final Preparations Underway For The State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Just hours before the opening of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, vendors were preparing for the crowds. “I’ve ordered 100% of what I did in 2019, hoping for the best,” said Joe Cranston, owner of Scotch Eggs. At The Peg, which is always open during the pre-fair days, they aren’t worried about the COVID-19 impact on crowds. “2.2 million people was the record in 2019. So we do 1.9, really that’s still a lot of people,” said Tim Carlson, The Peg. The Pretzel Dog booth has been making the State Fair rounds all summer. “Some of the fairs have been up slightly in attendance,...
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Lisa Jacobson Edges Out Hollies Winston By 2 Votes To Become Next Mayor Of Brooklyn Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After an incredibly tight race and a recount, Brooklyn Park officially has a new mayor. Final results for the special election show that city councilmember Lisa Jacobson has been elected mayor, defeating DFL-backed candidate Hollies Winston by just two votes. The city council signed off on the recount results Monday night after reviewing seven challenged ballots. Jacobson is slated to be sworn in next week. The special election was held in the north metro city after the former mayor, Jeffrey Lund, resigned from the position in January after being elected to the Hennepin County Board.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘We Are Just The Same As The Rest Of The Community’: Unhoused Minneapolis Couple Hopes To Get Off Streets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tonight, we are hearing a perspective we don’t often get to hear: hearing from a couple who is experiencing homelessness. The couple, who prefer not to use their names, spend their nights at a south Minneapolis bus station and spends their days holding signs, asking for money. “We are just the same as the rest of the community, we are just struggling right now,” the female partner told WCCO. This Cass Lake couple lost their daughter at 1 month old and then they lost their way, turning to heroin. They are in Minneapolis now in methadone therapy. “We don’t know anybody...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota To Begin Confirming COVID Vaccination Status For All Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As expected, the University of Minnesota will add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccines for all enrolled students after the FDA fully approved the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech. Soon, its 50,000-plus students will need to confirm their vaccination status. Earlier this month, the university announced it would require the vaccine for students once any vaccine received full approval. On Monday, the FDA announced it granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 years of age and up. University officials said Monday that all students systemwide will receive an email this week with instructions on how...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Orchestra Will Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test For Fall Concerts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Orchestra said Wednesday it will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone entering Orchestra Hall starting this fall. The policy goes into effect Sept. 20, when the orchestra’s season begins. It applies to audience members, musicians, guest artists, staff and volunteers. Anyone entering the building must have received their final vaccine dose 14 days prior to the event. A negative COVID test must come within 72 hours of the event. The orchestra said it will offer refunds or credits to “any ticketholders who are unable to adhere to these requirements for admission.” Masks are required inside Orchestra Hall regardless of vaccination status. The orchestra plans to operate at full audience capacity when the season begins. Since the start of the pandemic, 640,459 have tested positive for COVID in Minnesota, and there have been 7,782 deaths.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Is It Legal For Minnesota Businesses To Require That Workers Be Vaccinated?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, President Joe Biden is urging employers, as well as state and local leaders across the country, to require that workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. The president’s plea got us wondering: Is it legal for businesses in Minnesota to mandate that workers get vaccinated? Yes, it is. Already, the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic are requiring staff (and students) to be vaccinated. Additionally, Gov. Tim Walz is mandating that all state employees need to show proof of vaccination or undergo regular COVID-19 testing. RELATED: Downtown Minneapolis Cafe To...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Vaccine Incentive At The Minnesota State Fair: $100 Gift Cards For Those Who Get 1st Dose

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Minnesota is bringing its $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program to the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the state will be offering Visa gift cards to the first 3,600 Minnesotans who get their initial vaccine dose at the Minnesota State Fair, which is slated to start Thursday and run through Labor Day. “If you’ve waited to get your shot, there’s never been a better opportunity: You can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card in-hand if you get your first COVID-19 dose at the State Fair,” the governor said, in a statement. “We continue...
Farmington, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Anna Euerle Crowned 68th Princess Kay Of The Milky Way

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new princess reigns over Minnesota’s dairy farms. The dairy community crowned Anna Euerle the 68th “Princess Kay of the Milky Way on Wednesday night. Anna Euerle (credit: Matt Addington) Euerle, a 19-year-old college student from Litchfield, will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,500 Minnesota dairy farm families. As per tradition, Euerle will sit for eight hours in a rotating cooler at the Minnesota State Fair while her likeness is sculpted from butter.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Delta Air Lines Announces Unvaccinated Employees Will Face $200 Monthly Surcharge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines says employees who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 will be subject to a $200 monthly surcharge beginning this fall, citing costs for hospitalization. According to a memo posted by Delta CEO Ed Bastian on Wednesday, the surcharge will affect unvaccinated employees who are enrolled in Delta’s account-based health care plan. The surcharge will be implemented Nov. 1. Bastian says the surcharge is necessary to address the “financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company.” An average hospital stay for the virus costs the company $50,000 per person, Bastian noted. Bastian...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Delta Variant ‘Changing The Game’ As CDC, MDH Recommend Outdoor Masks In High Transmission Areas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, with just a couple days to go before the return of the Minnesota State Fair, the state’s health department joined the Centers for Disease Control in recommending wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in high transmission areas. According to MDH, 98% of Minnesota is in the high transmission category. “This is of course yet another indication that the highly infectious Delta variant is changing the game,” MDH infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said. “We are at a point where we have a highly infectious virus causing a lot of illness in our state.” The recommendation applies to...
Hennepin County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Despite Staffing Shortages And Surge In Patients, Twin Cities ERs Insist ‘We Are Ready’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a major slowdown, emergency departments around the Twin Cities are now seeing extremely high numbers of patients. WCCO found out what’s happening and what to know if you need to know. As of late, more people have been going in to the ER. Take Children’s Minnesota for instance. Scott Elsbernd manages patient care at the Children’s Minnesota Emergency Department. “We kind of almost overnight went from seeing around 50 to 60 kids a day to all of the sudden seeing 130, 140 kids a day,” he said. “So we’re seeing volumes that we’re accustomed to seeing what we...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Stabbed In St. Paul Light Rail Platform Fight Near State Capitol Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are hospitalized with stab wounds after an altercation on a light rail train platform near the Minnesota State Capitol Building Monday. Metro Transit police say officers were called to the Capitol/Rice Street Station in St. Paul just before 7 p.m. on a report of a fight. The officers arrived to find one stabbing victim, while another victim was later found at the nearby White Castle restaurant. Police say a suspect is in custody, and both victims are expected to survive.   More On WCCO.com: ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID Delta Surge Puts Strain On Minnesota Hospitals: ‘Everybody’s Exhausted’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health care leaders say they’re struggling right now with the surge from the COVID-19 delta variant. As hospital beds continue to fill up, the strain on the system is affecting both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. State data shows the surge is smaller as of yet than previous ones during the pandemic. But Kate Mudrey-Wilsman, an ICU nurse at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, says the patients she’s treating are younger than they’ve ever been — and being hospitalized for longer. She says every COVID-19 patient in her ICU is unvaccinated, except one. “It’s not anything that we can see...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Thousands Without Power Following Early Morning Storms

UPDATE (1O a.m.): More severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued Tuesday morning for counties in southwestern Minnesota. Earlier, the front edge of the storm system prompted warnings in central Minnesota and the Twin Cities. The tail of the storm line is clipping southwestern Minnesota, producing more severe storms. The National Weather Service says warnings are in effect for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles and Rock counties until 10:45 a.m. The storms could produce damaging winds, with gusts up to 60 mph, and quarter-sized hail. Meanwhile, across central Minnesota and the metro, thousands are without power. According to Xcel Energy, roughly 7,000 households...

