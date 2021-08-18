Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky Association of Health Plans to offer vaccine incentives at State Fair

WHAS11
WHAS11
 8 days ago

If you are looking for an opportunity to get vaccinated, COVID-19 shots will be available at the Kentucky State Fair.

The Kentucky Association of Health Plans said they will be giving away a free unlimited ride wristband and a $20 gift card (while supplies last) if fairgoers 12 and older get a vaccine in the West Wing Health Pavillion. Officials said a choice of vaccines will be available.

If you are a Medicaid member, you may also be eligible to receive an incentive offered by your health plan in addition to the KAHP giveaway.

According to state data, about 2,419,442 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a vaccine which translates to 54% of Kentucky’s population and 66% of the adult population.

Where can you park at the Kentucky State Fair?

