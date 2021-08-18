Cancel
The Manitou Springs football is now trying to win it all in the fall

By Rob Namnoum
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
It was only three months ago that the Manitou Springs football team won the spring state football championship, "It was definitely special. You'd get together with friends and their parents would be talking about it all night. So it was definitely good for the community," says Manitou Springs safety, Tate Christian "It was crazy because I'd be out in the store with my shirt on and they'd be like we're you on that team? I'd be like yeah. I've seen you before but thank you. Yeah we definitely made the community proud and we we're looking to do that again this year," says Manitou Springs wide receiver, Ethan Boren.

The desire to make everyone proud again burns within each player, "It definitely just for us returners keeps us a lot more motivated to want that again," says Boren. Tate adds, "I think it will us tremendously because everyone has a mindset now that can be done. Because we did it." Manitou Springs head coach, Stu Jeck is looking to the future,   "We're gonna remember last year forever but I think these group of guys here are really concerned about making their own memories this year."

