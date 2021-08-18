Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Man arrested after assaulting Colorado Springs AMR staff

By KRDO News
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1Dzz_0bUjn1KG00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a man accused of stealing a moped then attacking American Medical Response staff.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of E. Monument St. at 1:24 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

Officers found a man in possession of a stolen moped in the area. While speaking to the man, he began experiencing a medical emergency and fell to the ground. Officers administered Narcan and requested medical personnel.

As he was being transported to a hospital, the man woke up in the back of the ambulance and assaulted AMR staff.

Despite the attack, AMR managed to transport him to the hospital safely where he was medically evaluated then taken to the Criminal Justice Center.

Police later identified the suspect as Michael Trujillo.

The post Man arrested after assaulting Colorado Springs AMR staff appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amr#Police#Colorado Springs Amr#American Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested after allegedly threatening employees and causing a scene at a store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after allegedly threatening employees and causing a scene at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in a store on South 8th St. CSPD responded to a call about an aggressive man showing a handgun and threatening to harm store employees. Prior to officers arriving to the scene, the The post Man arrested after allegedly threatening employees and causing a scene at a store appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Family remembers father of ten killed in Pueblo, police search for suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a man connected to the death of a 36-year-old man. On Thursday, August 19, Mack Glover was in front of a laundromat at 1700 block of Troy Avenue. Around 10:15 p.m., police say a white Dodger Charger pulled into the parking lot. Someone inside The post Family remembers father of ten killed in Pueblo, police search for suspect appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

UPDATE: Suspected victim contacts police, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating kidnapping in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff's office tweeted Thursday morning at 6:14 that the suspected victim contacted police. The tweet did not offer any additional information on the suspected kidnapping or the investigation into the incident. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating the scene of a kidnapping The post UPDATE: Suspected victim contacts police, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating kidnapping in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Firefighters called to fire at townhome in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire. At 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Engine 8 arrived at 12 Murray Heights Drive. Crews reported smoke showing from the roof. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 12 Murray Heights Dr. Engine 8 on scene reporting smoke The post Firefighters called to fire at townhome in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Lurking driver lobs paver into windshield

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- When a car drives slowly past your house, chances are, your suspicions are raised. Victim's Windshield In this instance, there was good reason to be on the defensive. Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 15th, a white Buick Century, with black tires, drove through the parking lot of the Bruin The post On the Lookout: Lurking driver lobs paver into windshield appeared first on KRDO.
Chaffee County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Court: Unknown DNA found on Suzanne Morphew’s bike amid her disappearance

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- During the final day of preliminary hearings in Chaffee County, the defense questioned an FBI agent who said unknown DNA was found on Suzanne Morphew's bike. Morphew went missing on Mother's Day of 2020, and her husband, Barry Morphew, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with her disappearance. Suzanne's The post Court: Unknown DNA found on Suzanne Morphew’s bike amid her disappearance appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Closing arguments set for case against day care owner accused of hiding children behind false wall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The woman accused of hiding dozens of children behind a false wall in a basement of a Colorado Springs daycare will soon learn her fate as her trial is expected to come to a close on Thursday. Carla Faith has 30 active charges against her for child abuse, running a child care The post Closing arguments set for case against day care owner accused of hiding children behind false wall appeared first on KRDO.
Miami, FLPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Man from Castle Rock shot defending infant son in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (KRDO) -- A man from Castle Rock was fatally shot in Miami Tuesday night while protecting his one-year-old son. According to investigators, 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield was eating dinner with his wife, son, and extended relatives when a man with a gun walked into a restaurant. The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Tamarius Blair The post Man from Castle Rock shot defending infant son in Miami appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighbors mistake toy gun for automatic rifle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A neighborhood in the Stetson Hills area near Skyview Middle School mistakes a toy gun for an automatic rifle. Colorado Springs Police received multiple calls from neighbors about seeing a young boy sticking his head out of a van sunroof alleged to have an automatic rifle. Once officers were able The post Neighbors mistake toy gun for automatic rifle appeared first on KRDO.
Broomfield, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

​​​​​Court: Apparent fingernail wounds found on Barry Morphew when wife was reported missing

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- On the third day of Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented evidence that shows Barry's story to investigators changed in the months following his wife's disappearance. Suzanne Morphew vanished on Mother's Day of 2020. Her body still has not been found, but her husband was charged with first-degree murder for her The post ​​​​​Court: Apparent fingernail wounds found on Barry Morphew when wife was reported missing appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sierra High School increases security after student shot off-campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sierra High School is stepping up security efforts and providing counseling after a student was shot Tuesday afternoon in an area off-campus. The victim of the shooting hasn't been identified, but Harrison District 2 spokesperson Christine O'Brien confirmed they're a student at Sierra High School. We're working on getting information The post Sierra High School increases security after student shot off-campus appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo food truck fed firefighters during Albany Event Center fire

PUEBLO, Colo., (KRDO) - A Pueblo man's heart is full after helping feed the firefighters who battled a massive fire at the Albany Events Center earlier this month. Texas native Ukiah Ramirez, owner of the Fire & Ice BBQ food truck, is all too familiar with the act of giving.  "I grew up as a Jehovah's Witness and so my The post Pueblo food truck fed firefighters during Albany Event Center fire appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Major crash closes Hwy 115 near Fremont County line

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious crash on Highway 115 near the Fremont and El Paso county lines that blocked traffic Monday afternoon. The road was reopened by about 4:20 p.m., but few details have been released about the crash. At least one person had to be The post Major crash closes Hwy 115 near Fremont County line appeared first on KRDO.
Alamosa County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

UPDATE: One missing person found after family seeks the publics help

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The families of Cheyenne Goins and Hunter Humphreys are asking for your help in locating their children. According to the family, Hunter Humpreys has been found safe in Aztec, New Mexico. Cheyanne Goins, 21-years-old, was reported missing out of Alamosa on August 12th. Authorities say she was with a variety The post UPDATE: One missing person found after family seeks the publics help appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal crash blocks Highway 24 in both directions east of Peyton

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is reporting that Highway 24 is blocked in both directions between Smith Ranch Road and Log Road North, just east of Peyton. CSP confirmed that three vehicles are involved, one of them is a motorcycle. One person died from this accident and several others were transported to local The post Fatal crash blocks Highway 24 in both directions east of Peyton appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Patrol investigating deadly one-vehicle crash south of Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash that happened Friday, just south of Fountain. According to CSP, a 2000 Pontiac Montana was traveling southbound on I-25. Around 3:30 a.m., the Pontiac veered to the right and off of the road, hitting a guard rail. Troopers say the The post Colorado State Patrol investigating deadly one-vehicle crash south of Fountain appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Twelve positive COVID-19 cases reported at Horizon Middle School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to an email sent to parents this weekend, Horizon Middle School, a part of District 49, has 12 COVID-19 positive cases at the school. In the email, officials say in the first three weeks of school, multiple students had absences. Some from the common cold, strep throat and COVID. The post Twelve positive COVID-19 cases reported at Horizon Middle School appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

False alarm at Pueblo Chemical Depot frightens neighbors

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Chemical Depot accidentally played the wrong message during a weekly alarm test. According to officials, the message played to residents in the area said, "this is not a drill, an accident happened at the Pueblo Chemical Depot. Please go inside." A neighbor called KRDO just before 12:20 p.m. The post False alarm at Pueblo Chemical Depot frightens neighbors appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal crash leaves Colorado Springs family searching for lost dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police are asking for help in the search for a missing dog after a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened on August 11, 2021, on Academy Blvd and Academy Cr. At the time of the crash, the pedestrian victim was walking her dog, Hershey. In the The post Fatal crash leaves Colorado Springs family searching for lost dog appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Police still looking for missing 22-year-old last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities are looking for a University of Colorado Colorado Springs student who was last seen in February. UCCS police say 22-year-old Nathan Schwartz was last seen on February 22, 2021, in Colorado Springs. According to the Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization focusing on bringing awareness for missing and endangered individuals, The post Police still looking for missing 22-year-old last seen in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy