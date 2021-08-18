Cancel
Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs Police investigating after double shooting at metro Atlanta grocery store, 1 dead

11Alive
 8 days ago

Sandy Springs Police are investigating after a double shooting at a metro Atlanta grocery store Tuesday evening.

Sandy Springs Police Sergeant Nick Smith said two people were found shot outside of a vehicle in Kroger's parking lot at Orchard Park Shopping Center at 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive.

When officers arrived, they found one man shot in the leg and another man shot in his chest or back. One of the men was pronounced dead on scene and the other man was taken to the hospital.

Sandy Springs Police said they are in the process of obtaining surveillance video from Kroger.

"I don't think there's any reason to believe that anyone else is in danger," Sergeant Smith said.

Sandy Springs Police said this is an active and fluid investigation. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Witnesses are asked to call 911 and ask to speak with a Sandy Springs detective.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.

