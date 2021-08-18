Pharmacist Arrested in Chicago for Selling COVID-19 Vaccine Cards on eBay

A pharmacist in Chicago was arrested on Tuesday after it was discovered he was allegedly selling real COVID-19 vaccination cards on the internet. According to a press release from the Justice Department, 34-year-old Tangtang Zhao was a licensed pharmacist who was indicted on 12 counts of theft of government property after investigations found that he allegedly sold 125 COVID-19 vaccination cards from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 11 different buyers. Zhao allegedly was selling the cards for about $10 each in March and April. Along with one client who bought 17 cards from him, it’s being reported that Zhao made over $1,200 during the time he was selling the cards.