Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Pharmacist Arrested in Chicago for Selling COVID-19 Vaccine Cards on eBay

By Jordan Rose
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pharmacist in Chicago was arrested on Tuesday after it was discovered he was allegedly selling real COVID-19 vaccination cards on the internet. According to a press release from the Justice Department, 34-year-old Tangtang Zhao was a licensed pharmacist who was indicted on 12 counts of theft of government property after investigations found that he allegedly sold 125 COVID-19 vaccination cards from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 11 different buyers. Zhao allegedly was selling the cards for about $10 each in March and April. Along with one client who bought 17 cards from him, it’s being reported that Zhao made over $1,200 during the time he was selling the cards.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Justice Department#The Us#Special Agent#Fbi#Chicago Field Office#Covid#Americans#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract

Former President Trump accused the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol of trying to “distract” with its latest request for records. In a statement issued through his Save America PAC, Trump slammed the “Leftist ‘select committee’” for asking for documents and communications from his administration as part of its probe.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy