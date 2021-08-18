Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Huascar Ynoa sharp in return as Braves beat Marlins 2-0

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves continue to roll as they extended their winning streak to five-straight games with a 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins Tuesday night. Huascar Ynoa and Sandy Alcantara locked up in a pitcher’s duel for the first five innings. Ynoa allowed a one-out single in the second to Brian Anderson but struck out Alex Jackson to leave him stranded. Isan Diaz worked a lead off walk in the fourth but was caught stealing.

www.talkingchop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Huascar Ynoa
Person
Lewis Brinson
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Abraham Almonte
Person
Stephen Vogt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Marlins#Pitchingninja#1 3#Braves#Nl Mvp#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBFanSided

Braves: Legal update on outfielder Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will not be charged for felony aggravated assault. Injured Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will no longer be charged with felony aggravated assault, stemming from his May arrest during a domestic dispute. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will not proceed with a felony charge...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman could be on verge of history.

As the 2021 season nears the stretch run, things keep looking up for the Atlanta Braves. Despite all the injuries, turmoil, and crazy things that have all happened to the Atlanta Braves, here we are in the middle of August sitting in first place. No one should be more praised...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Where Will Eddie Rosario Fit?

The Atlanta Braves potentially have yet even more reinforcements coming. The Atlanta Braves trade acquisitions of Joc Pederson, Richard Rodriguez, Jorge Soler, and Adam Duvall have been extremely productive. Add in Travis d’Arnaud and Huascar Ynoa coming back from injury, some may have forgotten that the Atlanta Braves have another piece in Eddie Rosario that could yet bolster the team even more.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves: It’s a Brand New Season in the NL East

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 11: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves watches after hitting a walk off, three-run home run in the eleventh inning of an MLB game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on August 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Despite everything...
MLBchatsports.com

Freeman, Duvall fuel Braves' surge past Marlins for 12-2 win

MIAMI — Freddie Freeman and Adam Duvall homered in a seven-run fourth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 12-2 on Monday night. Freeman also singled twice while Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Braves, who have won four straight and 11 of 13.
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Huascar Ynoa returning Tuesday, Shane Greene released and more

Brian Snitker confirmed Saturday that Huascar Ynoa will return from the injured list and start Tuesday’s game in Miami. Ynoa will take the spot that was previously held by Kyle Muller, who was optioned after his start Thursday. Ynoa was a pleasant surprise for Atlanta’s rotation early on allowing two...
MLBYardbarker

Huascar Ynoa performs flawlessly in first start back

Whenever a pitcher makes a return from injury, it’s best to temper expectations. That rings especially true when a 23-year-old hasn’t made an appearance in three full months… at least one would think. That wasn’t the case on Wednesday night from Huascar Ynoa, who was making his first start with...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves maul Marlins in Miami, 12-2

Although the Marlins found themselves with an early lead, the Braves eventually made a furious surge into the lead and eventually blew out the Marlins by the score of 12-2. The first inning was a story of how there are so many different ways to end up with just one run in an inning. In the top of the first, the Braves loaded up the bases by coaxing three walks out of Braxton Garrett to start the game. The next three batters for Atlanta all recorded outs, and were pretty fortunate that Dansby Swanson’s groundout plated Ozzie Albies to put the Braves ahead early. That lead lasted all of one pitch in the bottom of the first, as Jazz Chisholm pulverized the first pitch he saw from Touki Toussaint and sent it flying a very long way. The Braves basically had to be extremely patient and fortunate just to get one run in the first, while the Marlins wasted no time undoing all of Atlanta’s work to begin the game.
MLBKEYT

Soler, Riley send surging Braves past Marlins 2-0

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler’s two-out RBI single in the eighth inning snapped a scoreless tie and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-0. Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out walk against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Soler hit an opposite-field line drive to right that scored Almonte. Austin Riley hit his 26th homer, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East-leading Braves, who won their fifth straight and 12th of 14. Atlanta also has won nine straight road games. Chris Martin got the win by pitching a scoreless seventh, and Will Smith got his 26th save with a perfect ninth.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves activate Huascar Ynoa from injured list, option Jacob Webb to Gwinnett

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have reinstated Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day injured list and he will start Tuesday’s game against the Marlins in Miami. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned reliever Jacob Webb to Gwinnett. Ynoa provided the Braves a lift in the rotation early while...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Trounce Marlins 12-2, Earn Fourth Straight Win

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 11: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves watches after hitting a walk off, three-run home run in the eleventh inning of an MLB game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on August 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) The Atlanta...
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: Big win over Marlins, Ynoa returning, Infield producing, and more

The Braves continue to produce huge offensive outputs with the help of everyone in their lineup. The additions of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall, along with the return of Travis d’Arnaud, have strengthened an Atlanta attack that is now among the best in the National League. Adding depth has certainly given more length to the lineup, but recent hot streaks from Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson, and Austin Riley have carried the Braves and given a glimpse at just how much power this team can produce when playing well.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

The Atlanta Braves announced their Spring Training schedule for the upcoming 2022 season. This will be the team’s third spring at their new complex in North Port and the 2022 schedule will feature 16 games at the facility. The 32-game exhibition slate will begin on Saturday, February 26 at home against the Boston Red Sox.
MLBTalking Chop

Joc Pederson, Stephen Vogt return to Braves’ lineup Tuesday against Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will try to clinch their fifth straight series win Tuesday night when they continue a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Huascar Ynoa, who was reinstated from the injured list earlier today, will return to the mound for Atlanta while Sandy Alcantara will get the start for Miami.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Huascar Ynoa picks up where he left off

Braves starter Huascar Ynoa broke his hand May 16, pausing his promising season in which he had a 3.02 ERA and earned a rotation spot. His first game back was Tuesday and he showed no rust. Ynoa logged 5-1/3 scoreless innings against the Marlins, striking out four and walking one....
MLBTalking Chop

Adam Duvall returns to Miami as first-place Braves face Marlins

After sweeping the Nationals in Washington and claiming first place for their own for the first time all season, the Atlanta Braves are now rolling in high gear as they continue this road trip with the first of three games against the Marlins. One of the reasons why this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy