Journey Announces Residency at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The legendary rock band is set to play a six-show residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas this December. Legendary rock band JOURNEY is returning to the entertainment capital of the world for a brand-new six-show residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, from December 1through December 11, 2021. The beloved and iconic group featuring co-founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Randy Jackson (bass), Narada Michael Walden (drums) and Jason Derlatka (Keyboards) will take the stage to perform their global hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Who’s Crying Now” and more.vegasnews.com
