Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida police officer Jason Raynor dies 2 months after being shot in head

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKcWs_0bUjmR3I00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida police officer shot in the head in late June died Tuesday, authorities said.

Jason Raynor, a member of the Daytona Beach Police Department, died at 8:09 p.m. EDT in Daytona Beach, WFTV reported. He was 26.

Raynor was shot June 23 at about 9 p.m. EDT. He was responding to a “suspicious incident” in Daytona Beach when he was shot, according to the television station.

Raynor remained in critical condition after his surgery. He died with his family at his side, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement.

“Today is an extremely difficult day for the Daytona Beach Police Department and the City of Daytona Beach,” Young said. “The outpouring of love and support that all of you have shown to our police department and to Officer Raynor’s family since he was severely injured has been nothing short of amazing.

“In His infinite wisdom, God decided that it was time for this courageous young man to guard the gates of Heaven,” Young added. “Even though that wasn’t the outcome that we all hoped for.”

Othal Wallace, 29, the man police said was responsible for the shooting, was captured in DeKalb County, Georgia on June 26, WFTV reported.

Wallace was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm in the Circuit Court for Volusia County. That charge is likely to be upgraded after Raynor’s death.

Raynor joined the Daytona Beach Police Department in February 2019, WFTV reported. Young described Raynor as an officer with a “heart of gold.”

Before serving with Daytona Beach police, Raynor was a member of the Port Orange Police Department from October 2016 to February 2019, the television station reported.

Raynor was not married and had no children, according to WFTV.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
56K+
Followers
66K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Georgia State
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Wftv#The Circuit Court#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Louisiana toddler dies in apparent accidental shooting

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. — A Louisiana toddler has died in what appears to be an accidental shooting, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTAL, the incident occurred Tuesday night in a mobile home in Bienville Parish. Three-year-old Timothy Murphy, his mother and her boyfriend were in bed when a gun discharged, striking the toddler, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Alabama StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alabama toddler dies after being found in hot car

HOLLY POND, Ala. — A 3-year-old Alabama boy died Sunday after he was discovered unresponsive in a hot car, authorities said. Johnathan Milam, known as “LJ,” was identified by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, AL.com reported. It was the first instance of a hot car death of a child in...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman injured in shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Monday at a gas station in South Seattle, police said. At about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6800 block of Rainier Avenue South. According to police, witnesses reported hearing a woman scream and...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sports cars, drugs, death: Thai police colonel investigated

BANGKOK — (AP) — Thai authorities arrested a fifth police officer in connection with the death of a drug dealer who was allegedly killed while being shaken down in custody for cash, but were still searching Thursday for two others, including the suspected ringleader, a police colonel accused of funding a lavish lifestyle through corruption.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot and killed in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE — Detectives say a man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Thursday. At 1:06 a.m., emergency dispatchers received multiple calls about several gunshots being fired near Second Avenue and Vine Street. Police arrived to find a man in the 2600 block of Second Avenue with a...
Public SafetyPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Report: Evidence of extensive corrosion in collapsed condo

MIAMI — (AP) — Video released by a team of federal investigators shows more evidence of extensive corrosion and overcrowded concrete reinforcement in a Miami-area condominium that collapsed in June, killing 98 people. The National Institute of Standards and Technology also announced Wednesday it will conduct a five-pronged investigation into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy