Red Sox 0, Yankees 2: The wildcard gap has been closed

The loss earlier on the day on Tuesday to start their doubleheader was an incredibly frustrating one for the Red Sox, leading to one of two scenarios for the nightcap. On the one hand, they could win and wipe away the result of the first one to even up the day. On the other hand, they could lose, continue their spiral and give up a share of a wildcard spot. They opted for option two. The offense was shut down by rookie Luis Gil, and a pair of solo home runs against Nathan Eovaldi were enough to give New York their second win of the day.