The Christiana Historical Society will host its annual Anniversary Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The event will bring “history to life” and explore Christiana’s role in the Underground Railroad. Volunteers will also share details of the Christiana Resistance of Sept. 11, 1851. That’s when a slave owner from Maryland came to Christiana to retrieve a slave; the Black community refused his demands and a confrontation ensued resulting in the death of the slave owner. A large group of Black and Quaker individuals were held for trial and were either acquitted or had their charges dropped.