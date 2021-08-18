The Front Line Foundation to Host Ceremony Prior to Annual Golf Tournament on September 7 to Honor 20th Anniversary of 9-11

July 13, 2021 (Saint Paul, Minn.)— The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the 9/11 and Global War on Terrorism Remembrance Task Force, and the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with an event on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds this September. The official “9/11 Day of Remembrance” is scheduled in-person for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. In addition to memorializing the events of that day and honoring those impacted, this event is focused on honoring the more than 40,000 Minnesota Veterans who have served in the Global War on Terrorism during the last 20 years as well as bringing the community together through a message of hope, unity and resilience.