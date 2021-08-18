Cancel
Bython Media Inc. Ranks No. 3521 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 97 Percent

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Bython Media Inc. is No. 3521 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

BusinessStamford Advocate

Stratus Building Solutions Honored Once Again on Inc. 5000 List

Stratus Building Solutions is ranked #4601 in the latest prestigious list. Stratus Building Solutions is thrilled to announce its latest ranking on the new Inc. 5000. The company ranked #4601 on the newly released, annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious compilation of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small and midsized businesses.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Save Mart Companies Partners with Swiftly For Digital Platform to Unlock New Revenue and Increase Customer Loyalty

SEATTLE (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. SWIFTLY®, the leading digital platform for retailers to capture digital advertising dollars and build loyalty, today announced a new partnership with The Save Mart Companies, that operates 203 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California, and FoodMaxx. The partnership will unlock new revenue opportunities and increased digital experiences for its customers across all stores.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Indianapolis-Based Lucid Services Group Named #887 Inc. 5000 List

Award Recognizes the Nation’s Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies. Lucid Services Group announced today it has been ranked number 887 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies. The prestigious annual list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The complete list of honorees was announced online on Tuesday at http://www.inc.com/inc500 in an interactive list that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria.
BusinessStamford Advocate

DFO Global Elevates Niek Tijsen to Vice President, Product Development

AMSTERDAM (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced today that Niek Tijsen has been promoted to Vice President, Product Development. Tijsen was previously a partner relations manager, where he spent the last 2.5 years growing relationships with traffic sources (Google and Taboola) and independent marketing affiliates.
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

LOLIWARE Inc. announces appointment of Victoria Piunova, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. LOLIWARE Inc., an award-winning materials tech company focused on replacing single-use plastics with bio-renewable seaweed-derived alternatives, welcomes Dr. Victoria Piunova as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Piunova will be leading the company’s scientific and product development through to commercialization and establishing the world’s first seaweed materials database, in addition to building a robust intellectual property portfolio alongside the company’s existing foundational patented technologies, which have resulted in the commercialization of seaweed-based drinking straws as replacements for petroleum-based analogs.
EconomyStamford Advocate

The Hemp Doctor Announces Launch of New Wholesale Site

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, proudly announces the launch of their new wholesale website. CBD, Delta 8 THC, and hemp product retailers now have access to The Hemp Doctor’s vast inventory of these superior quality products with this new addition.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Globee® Awards Issues Call for Chief Executive Officers, Management & Executives, and Individual Professional Achievement Nominations

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The Globee® Awards organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 CEO and Executive World Awards. The award program also contains a categories group for Executive Achievements consisting of several categories for which nominations can be submitted.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

With Market Size Valued at $18.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
BusinessStamford Advocate

John P. Coughlan Joins StorCentric as Chief Financial Officer

Will Play Key Role in Helping Ensure StorCentric Continues to Lead in Data Management and Protection Space. StorCentric, provider of the world’s most comprehensive and proven portfolio of secure data management solutions, today announced that John P. Coughlan has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), reporting directly to StorCentric CEO, Mihir Shah. StorCentric’s current CFO, Rob Eggers, has stepped down for personal reasons, but will remain to aid in the transition.
Financial ReportsStamford Advocate

Phibro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) _ Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $17.1 million. The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share. The maker of animal...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

odix announces its hardened Ubuntu OS as contribution to the IT community

After months of intricate development, user testing and detailed configuration odix is excited to provide our complimentary Linux Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Operating-System. odix, the Israel based cybersecurity leader in File-Based malware prevention solutions, has officially launched its hardened Ubuntu Operating-System based on the leading cybersecurity strengthening methodology on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
Personal FinanceStamford Advocate

Century Business Solutions Partners with Focused Impressions to Deliver Credit Card Processing within FocusPoint

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Focused Impressions, the only B2B/B2C eCommerce solution exclusively built for SAP Business One to allow credit card processing directly within FocusPoint. Century Business Solutions’ development team has built a payment integration for FocusPoint that...
Louisiana StateStamford Advocate

Hemp Industry Innovation: Texas A&M Partnering With Louisiana's Mariposa Technology For New THC Digital Tool to Meet Mandatory Federal Regulations

Hemp Farmers Measuring THC and Crop Quality with New Digital Tool, Research Project Expanding. Louisiana based Mariposa Technology is proud to announce an exclusive technology services agreement with Texas A&M AgriLife to further the development of a powerful, one-of-a-kind digital farming tool now being used in the legal hemp industry. Hemp farmers face a unique challenge in meeting the legal threshold of 0.3% total THC content within their plants, or face the complete destruction of crops under federal and state regulations.
Pet ServicesStamford Advocate

NutriSource Pet Foods Announces Support For Software Solution Dedicated To Success Of Independent Pet Retailers

ETailPet provides software solutions for pet business owners by pet business owners. NutriSource Pet Foods, one of America’s most beloved and trusted pet brands, announced today that it has expanded its commitment to eTailPet, an all-in-one POS and e-commerce solution for independent pet retailers. The financial and promotional investment aims to support eTailPet’s commitment to providing solutions that allow pet retailers to compete online.
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

ISPE Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors Election Results

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced the results of its 2021–2022 International Board of Directors election, revealing a slate of strategic leaders who represent a variety of pharmaceutical industry sectors. The election is run by an independent third party who provides ISPE with the final audited results.
Skin CareStamford Advocate

AGC Chemicals Americas Now Offers SOLESPHERE™ Microsphere Silica Gels for Skincare Formulations

EXTON, Pa. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. To help formulators develop high-performance, safer cosmetics and skin care products, AGC Chemicals Americas offers SOLESPHERE™ microsphere silica gels. When used in sunscreens, cosmetics and skincare formulations, SOLESPHERE microsphere silica gels boost sun protection factor (SPF) and add performance properties. These silica gels can...
Allentown, PAStamford Advocate

PriorityTire.com Launches New Website Offering Direct to Consumer Discount Tires

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. The US launch of http://www.PriorityTire.com introduces a convenient purchasing option for vehicle owners and lessees looking for affordable new tires. With a large selection of tires and helpful website tools, customers can find the tires they need for their vehicles. PriorityTireOutlet.com provides discounted prices, free shipping, and fast delivery to customers looking to save time and money when buying tires.

