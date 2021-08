WORCESTER - It was a tough day for the WooSox as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader against the Syracuse Mets, but there was one very bright spot on Friday as well. Yairo Muñoz went 3-for-4 in the first game and 1-for-3 in the second game to tie the Red Sox organization record for longest hitting streak, matching Dom DiMaggio’s 34-gamer all the way back in 1949. Muñoz has a chance to set the new record for both the Red Sox major and minor league teams on Saturday.