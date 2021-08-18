Cancel
Trisha Yearwood Shares How Garth Brooks Supported Her Amid COVID-19 Battle

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrisha Yearwood reveals she had a mild go-round with COVID-19, but luckily she had the help of her famously doting husband Garth Brooks to take care of her while she was down. The country singer tells PEOPLE that Brooks stayed by her side throughout the entire ordeal. "I had what was considered a mild case and I think that's why we had — we were lucky that COVID didn't go into our lungs, but that's probably also why we have more trouble here," she said, referring to her face. "It was just no joke."

