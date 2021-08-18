How Gifty Oware-Aboagye, Black Female Entrepreneur is Pushing Change at Ghana’s National Service Scheme (Nss) in this Digital Age

Building diversity and talent in a company. A lot of startups see the value in having a diverse organization and are well-intentioned. But those intentions often come too late. Leaders often start by founding a company with a buddy or two, then hiring the next batch of employees from their direct network. As a result, they find themselves a year or two in with a dozen “bro-ey” employees and a ping-pong table. To build diversity across gender, race, age, religion, academic experience, or socioeconomic background, you need to start with your cofounders and the first employee. From the very beginning you need to bring on board employees who’ll help augment your culture.