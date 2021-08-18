William Ezra Shanok (“Bill”) passed away at home, with family, on March 13, 2021, after a long, brave battle with cancer. He was 78 years old. Bill was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Jewish Hospital, and was raised by his parents in a standalone home in Borough Park during World War II that would soon house three children: Bill, his sister Judy, and his little brother Danny. A proud Brooklyn boy who played stickball with the neighborhood kids, Bill saw his irreplaceable Dodgers leave for Los Angeles at 15 years old, and turned his attention instead to classical music, school, and a future at his father’s Glass Laboratories company, that was moving into the emerging industry of plastics manufacturing, becoming Silvatrim, where he.