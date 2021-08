Electric cars got a B12 shot over the past couple of decades. One-note car makers like Tesla pushed the envelope, and now electric cars are quick enough to compete against hypercars, and in some cases supersede them. Thankfully hypercars find meaning on the track, where some electric cars haven’t yet caught up. A stock Tesla, for example, still can’t make it around a race track for more than a couple of short Laguna Seca-sized laps, though they may not be far off. However, in a straight line, the competition is fierce with electrified confidence.