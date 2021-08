But Gronk is not guaranteeing anything beyond this year. The future Hall of Famer described his status as “year to year, 100%,” according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. Although Tom Brady is planning to return for his age-45 season in 2022, barring an unforeseen development, Gronkowski has previously shown the quarterback’s status does not necessarily pertain to his. Though, the legendary quarterback certainly has some say in how his favorite target proceeds. Gronk retired after the 2018 season, and the Patriots’ passing attack suffered. He unretired to rejoin Brady in Tampa last season. This partnership helped the Bucs snap their lengthy playoff drought and win Super Bowl LV, with Gronk catching two touchdown passes in that game.