Heat Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 19:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Carter; Custer; Fallon; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Powder River; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING A cold front will continue to push south and east through the area this evening, bringing much cooler conditions. Thus, the Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 pm MDT this evening.alerts.weather.gov
