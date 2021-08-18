RPS approves updated mask policy for 2021-22 school year
(ABC 6 News)- -The Rochester Public school board unanimously approved a revised mask policy that requires masks in all facilities for the 2021-22 school year. The policy requires all students older than two years of age as well as all staff and all other adults to wear face coverings inside all RPS facilities and on all forms of transportation. The policy recommends but does not require masks outdoors on RPS grounds.www.kaaltv.com
Comments / 0