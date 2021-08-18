Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Texas Supreme Court rules state House Democrats can be arrested to force attendance at Capitol

By Dianne Gallagher, CNN
WRAL
 8 days ago

CNN — The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the state House may compel the attendance of its members by civil arrest, overturning a lower court order from earlier this month. The Texas House has yet to reach a quorum during the second called special session because the majority of...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#House Democrats#Cnn#The Texas Supreme Court#Republican#Democratic#The Supreme Court#General S Office#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Democrats cheer as U.S. House passes federal voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed legislation bolstering the federal Voting Rights Act as Texas Republicans in Austin work to swiftly advance new voting restrictions the bill is aimed at preventing. The federal legislation, which passed along party lines, would again require states with a history...
Congress & CourtsCBS Austin

Texas House to debate election bill on Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — After Democrats kept the Texas House of Representatives below the minimum number of members required to take action on bills for more than a month, the election bill at the center of soured relations between the two parties will be among the first pieces of legislation members will be able to vote for on the floor for the first time since the end of the regular session in May.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden should defund states that restrict voting rights. Period.

Congressional Democrats have a golden opportunity to protect voting rights when the House of Representatives returns to session this week to lay the groundwork for approving two different infrastructure proposals: By taking a page from the GOP’s playbook, they should use the infrastructure measures to “defund” states that are suppressing voting and enacting laws that make it easier for Republican officials to overturn election results they don’t like.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Supreme Court is latest to strike down Biden’s immigration policies

It was another bad day in court for President Biden. On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the administration to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols implemented by his predecessor. Since the day he entered office, Mr. Biden has stifled immigration enforcement, resulting in historic numbers of aliens entering the country...
Congress & CourtsSlate

House Democrats Just Got Serious About Reining In the Supreme Court

On Tuesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, also known as H.R. 4. As Ian Millhiser explained in Vox, H.R. 4 essentially overturns the Supreme Court’s recent attacks on voting rights: Its central provisions give both the Justice Department and federal courts sweeping authority to block voter suppression laws. But one crucial section takes a more creative approach: The House bill actually repeals the court’s own rules for deciding election-related cases—which strongly favor states’ ability to suppress votes—replacing them with voter-friendly directives that would force the justices to safeguard equal suffrage. H.R. 4 also takes on the “shadow docket,” prohibiting the Supreme Court from issuing unreasoned emergency orders reversing lower court decisions that protected the franchise. And it abolishes the legal doctrine that allows the justices to shield anti-voting laws from judicial scrutiny in the run-up to an election.
Travis County, TXPosted by
Reform Austin

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Abbott

As schools and local authorities across the state continue fighting Governor Greg Abbott’s prohibition of mask mandates, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled to allow Travis County’s school mask order. Issued on Thursday, the ruling denies Abbott’s request to block a Travis County Judge’s temporary restraining order to the Governor’s...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Texas Supreme Court blocks lower-court rulings that allowed mask mandates

The Texas Supreme Court stepped in Sunday evening to block lower-court orders that had allowed Dallas and San Antonio to impose mask mandates in defiance of an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott. The action voided temporary restraining orders, issued by separate District Court judges and upheld Friday by two...
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court’s stunning, radical immigration decision, explained

The Supreme Court handed down an order Tuesday evening that makes no sense. It is not at all clear what the Biden administration is supposed to do in order to comply with the Court’s decision in Biden v. Texas. That decision suggests that the Department of Homeland Security committed some legal violation when it rescinded a Trump-era immigration policy, but it does not identify what that violation is. And it forces the administration to engage in sensitive negotiations with at least one foreign government without specifying what it needs to secure in those negotiations.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Lawsuits ask state, federal courts to handle Wisconsin redistricting

Two new lawsuits filed Monday asked courts to get involved in Wisconsin's next round of redistricting, including one by a conservative group telling Wisconsin Supreme Court justices that they could potentially redraw the state's political lines themselves. The cases were the second and third redistricting lawsuits filed since the process...

Comments / 0

Community Policy