Everything's Gonna Be Okay ending; no season 3 at Freeform

 8 days ago

Following two seasons at Freeform, it's clear that the end is here for Everything's Gonna Be Okay. Show star and creator Josh Thomas confirmed the news himself in a series of posts on Twitter:. "We've decided Season 2 of Everything's Gonna Be Okay will be the last… Freeform has been...

TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dexter season 9: Should we get updates on old characters in ‘New Blood’?

If you’ve heard a few things about Dexter season 9 already, then you probably know that the show is moving far away from Miami. The new series (entitled Dexter: New Blood) is going to be set in the fictional New York community of Iron Lake. There are a lot of new inhabitants there, and so far as we can tell, Dexter Morgan is going to be alone. (Sure, we know that Jennifer Carpenter is returning as Deb, but that character died in the series finale.)
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 spoilers: Meet new character Winston Robards

With The Resident season 5 coming to Fox next month, we’re starting to get a greater sense of the characters coming aboard. For the sake of this article today, why not introduce you to Winston Robards? According to a new report from Deadline, former Nurse Jackie actor Stephen Wallem is going to be recurring throughout the upcoming season as the character. The official description notes that he is “a gentle and kind legally blind man who is brought to the hospital after being involved in a car accident. He relies on a cane to get around and isn’t afraid to move about an unfamiliar space. He does his best to remain patient, but wanders off towards danger.”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

iCarly episode 13 (finale) spoilers: The return of Webicon

Thursday’s iCarly episode 13 is more than just your standard episode of the comedy revival; it also just so happens to be the season 1 finale. We know that the show is coming back for a season 2, so that’s at least something you don’t have to worry about. Instead, you can focus on the story and getting a few laughs out of it.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Good Doctor season 5 spoilers: Rachel Bay Jones snags arc

We’ve got one of our first pieces of The Good Doctor season 5 casting news today, and this one goes out to all Broadway fans. According to a report from Deadline, Dear Evan Hansen star and Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones is going to be joining the show in a major recurring role. You’ll first see her early on in the season, and we’ll see exactly where things progress from there.
TV Showscartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Thomas vs. the guys

As we prepare for Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 3, all signs point towards some more big arrivals on the beach. So who is at the center of the next episode? Think Thomas, who has a history with a lot of the guys on Katie Thurston’s season. Just from the snippet we saw in the promo tonight, it looks like there is no love lost.
TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ Canceled, ‘MasterChef’ Renewed, ‘The Ghost and Molly McGee’ Premiere Date, ‘FBoy Island’ Renewed, ‘Diary of a Future President’ Season 2 Streaming and More!

Season 2 of the Freeform series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is officially the final season of the series. Creator Josh Thomas announced they have chosen to end the series. Thomas currently has other projects in the works. Fox has renewed MasterChef for season 12. The cooking competition series has been...
TV SeriesComicBook

Freeform Cancels Comedy Series After Two Seasons

As noticed by Variety, Freeform is moving on from the Josh Thomas-starring comedy series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, seemingly cancelling the series after two seasons. Thomas himself shared the news on social media, writing in a note: "I have news. We've decided Season 2 of Everything's Gonna Be Okay will be its last. I want to send an extra super special thanks to our cast, writers and crew who are talented, kind and passionate. We made the second season at the peak of the pandemic and everyone did such a beautiful job of keeping each other safe and happy and sometimes dancing. If any of these people ask you for a job, I highly recommend you say yes.”
TV SeriesDecider

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Demi Burnett Crashes Season 7: “I’m Gonna Steal All Their Men”

After two long years, Bachelor In Paradise is finally back. And pretty much every Bachelor Nation season promises to be the most dramatic yet, but Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 may actually live up to that title. The cast of singles is bigger than ever before, and the return of some familiar faces is bound to create a whole new level of beachside drama. The August 16 premiere reintroduced one Bachelor in Paradise star who’s bound to make waves: Demi Burnett.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Baptiste season 3: Is it renewed, or was season 2 finale the end?

Following tonight’s finale, is there any chance for a Baptiste season 3 renewal at BBC One? Is that something you should realistically hope for?. We should start off here by noting that we understand anyone out there who wants another season of the hit drama — why wouldn’t you? There are great mysteries and fantastic performances at the core of this show, and of course we feel like this is a show we’d love to see on for many years.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature teaser, this time in radio form

With the premiere of American Horror Story: Double Feature coming in a matter of days, it feels like FX is starting to hype it up!. If you look below, you can see a new audio teaser that gives you a good sense of the vibe of this world — it may look like a peaceful coastal community, but of course, we know that there’s some dark stuff lurking underneath the water. The first part of this season, after all, is going to show off some sort of ocean creatures, whether they be sirens, mermaids, or something else that lies in the deep.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

A Million Little Things season 4 spoilers: The aftermath of Gary cliffhanger

The premiere of A Million Little Things season 4 is coming up soon! This fall there’s a chance for a lot of emotional stories, and in the end, hope that there are some reasons to smile wedged in here somewhere. There’s no denying that this has been a difficult, emotional past year and a half for a lot of people, and we saw a lot of that reflected in the stories on this show. We saw the pandemic and social-justice movements become key points in the story, as well as crises that were individual for Eddie and Gary.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Morning Show season 2 trailer; Will Arnett snags key role

If you didn’t know already The Morning Show season 2 is poised to premiere on Friday, September 17 — why not look at a new trailer for what lies ahead?. Below, you can see one of the first substantial looks that we’ve got at the new batch of episodes, and it’s one that promises more upheaval at the workplace and also conflicts between colleagues. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are again going to be front and center, and there’s another exciting new face this go-around in Will Arnett!
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Evil season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘S is for Silence’ details!

We have all been waiting for a long time in order to see Evil season 2 episode 7 — why not share a few more details now on what’s next? Sunday’s new episode is going to deliver a lot of big, bold, and crazy stuff, and that also includes a new mystery at its core. What happened to Father Thomas?
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The White Lotus new tonight on HBO? More season 2 hopes

Is The White Lotus new tonight on HBO? If you find yourself wondering about this, have no fear: We are more than happy to help!. Let’s, of course, start things off with this: There is no new installment coming on the air tonight. What gives with that? It’s really so simple as the fact that last week was the finale! We’ve made it to the end of season 1 and now, we’re going to be stuck waiting a good while to see what happens next. Let’s just all be grateful that there is another season coming given that originally, that was not something that was in the cards.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Billions season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Will the story write in pandemic?

We know that everyone out there has been waiting for a while to see Billions season 5 episode 8 — and of course, we hope that it’s worthwhile. We’re gearing up for a second part of the season that should bring us a wide array of showdowns and memorable moments. In the end, it’s our hope mostly that we’ll see an evolution in Chuck, Axe, and some of the other characters since we last saw them.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 promo: Could J leave?

As we all prepare ourselves for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 to arrive on TNT, our advice is fairly simple: Prepare for drama at around every turn. At the conclusion of this past new episode, it was clear that there is a lot of danger all around the Cody Boys — and it’s going to get worse before it gets better. Are these guys going to finally break apart more than they have so far? In a lot of ways, it feels inevitable.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Trouble season 3 episode 18 spoilers: The last before finale

Season 3 episode 18 carries with it the title of “Blindside” and it’s important for a multitude of reasons. Not only is it bringing us closer to the end of the finale, but it’s also inching us nearer to the big finale. For some totally-odd reason the Freeform drama is...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 promo hypes up another crisis

As we prepare for the premiere of The Resident season 5 on Tuesday, September 21, know that one of the biggest seasons yet is right around the corner. Want a better sense of this? Then just take a look at the new promo below! It’s only fifteen seconds long and it doesn’t contain an abundance of new footage, but at the same time, it also doesn’t need to. Instead, it just features tiny snippets of everything going on in Conrad Hawkins’ life, whether it be more drama at the hospital or his life as a husband and a father. There is a lot that he is going to balance coming up, and he also cannot forget along the way to take care of himself. There’s a lot of demons that he has from his past and he needs to be acutely aware that some of these could come out at just about any moment.

